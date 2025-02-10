Tiigers of Kolkata Exit ISPL with Dramatic Win over Bangalore Strikers

The defending champions, Tiigers of Kolkata, made a remarkable exit from the Indian Street Premier League's second season, securing a thrilling three-wicket victory against KVN Bangalore Strikers in their final league match held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Monday.

Set a challenging target of 86, Kolkata faced an early collapse, losing half their side for a mere 22 runs. However, Bhavesh Pawar, with an unbeaten 35 off 20 balls, led a sensational recovery, ably supported by Vivek's 17 not out, sealing the win with just two balls remaining.

Bangalore's Akash Gautam and Ashiq Ali had initially set back Kolkata with wicket-maidens, but Bhavesh's power-hitting in the final over, including three sixes and a well-timed single, clinched the victory. Earlier, A Mourya and his team set a competitive 85/8, with notable performances from Dibyendu, Bhushan, and Ashiq, before Kolkata's strategic bowling led by Firas turned the tables.

Adding to the day's excitement, Kailash Kher and music composers Sachin and Jigar entertained the crowd with their live performances.

