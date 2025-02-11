Plymouth's FA Cup Adventure Continues Against Manchester City

Plymouth's reward for defeating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a tantalizing clash with Manchester City in the tournament's fifth round.

The League Two club surprised football fans by overcoming Liverpool 1-0 and will now gear up to face City, a formidable opponent, at the Etihad Stadium on March 1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United hosts Fulham, Newcastle faces Brighton, and Aston Villa takes on Cardiff in other significant matchups. Burnley's visit to Preston is pivotal for their promotion bid, and Crystal Palace prepares for Millwall after besting Doncaster Rovers.

