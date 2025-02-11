Plymouth's FA Cup Adventure Continues Against Manchester City
Plymouth, having stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool, is set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup's fifth round. Manchester United will host Fulham, while Newcastle and Brighton also clash. Burnley eyes promotion as they head to Preston. Crystal Palace and others pursue their cup dreams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Plymouth's reward for defeating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a tantalizing clash with Manchester City in the tournament's fifth round.
The League Two club surprised football fans by overcoming Liverpool 1-0 and will now gear up to face City, a formidable opponent, at the Etihad Stadium on March 1.
Meanwhile, Manchester United hosts Fulham, Newcastle faces Brighton, and Aston Villa takes on Cardiff in other significant matchups. Burnley's visit to Preston is pivotal for their promotion bid, and Crystal Palace prepares for Millwall after besting Doncaster Rovers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manchester United Greenlit for Epic Stadium Expansion
Manchester United Scoops Danish Starlet Patrick Dorgu in €35 Million Deal
Manchester United Snaps Up Rising Star Defender
Lisandro Martinez's Heartbreaking Setback: A Blow to Manchester United
Rashford's Bold Move: Manchester United to Aston Villa