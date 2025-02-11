Uttarakhand Shines as Host of 38th National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared a sense of pride as the state successfully hosted the 38th National Games, an event of immense significance for the region. During the Mallakhamb competition, a key segment of the games, Dhami praised the thousands of volunteers who were instrumental in ensuring its success.

Expressing his delight, Dhami stated his long-held desire for Uttarakhand to host the National Games, an ambition now fulfilled with honor. He attributed the success of the inauguration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing it as a pivotal moment for Indian sports.

Dhami highlighted the role of about 20,000 dedicated volunteers whose efforts led to the event's seamless execution. The games have brought vital recognition to Uttarakhand, offering a national stage for athletes to display their skills.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated his state's athletes for winning over 50 medals, securing fourth place in the national ranking. As the games, which began on January 28, progress towards their conclusion on February 14, the competitions continue to open opportunities for additional medals.

