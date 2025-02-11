Left Menu

Uttarakhand Shines as Host of 38th National Games

Uttarakhand hosts the 38th National Games, a landmark event underscoring the state's pride and the dedication of 20,000 volunteers. Chief Ministers commend efforts and achievements, with PM Narendra Modi inaugurating the event marking a high point for Indian sports. Madhya Pradesh secures 51 medals, ranking fourth overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:30 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared a sense of pride as the state successfully hosted the 38th National Games, an event of immense significance for the region. During the Mallakhamb competition, a key segment of the games, Dhami praised the thousands of volunteers who were instrumental in ensuring its success.

Expressing his delight, Dhami stated his long-held desire for Uttarakhand to host the National Games, an ambition now fulfilled with honor. He attributed the success of the inauguration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing it as a pivotal moment for Indian sports.

Dhami highlighted the role of about 20,000 dedicated volunteers whose efforts led to the event's seamless execution. The games have brought vital recognition to Uttarakhand, offering a national stage for athletes to display their skills.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated his state's athletes for winning over 50 medals, securing fourth place in the national ranking. As the games, which began on January 28, progress towards their conclusion on February 14, the competitions continue to open opportunities for additional medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

