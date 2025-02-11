Left Menu

Vaishali's Quest for Chess Greatness: Unfazed and Unyielding

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali, focused and undistracted, aims to secure her spot in the Candidates tournament by 2025. Despite the drama over a handshake incident and a mixed performance last year, she remains determined, seeing every experience as valuable for her growth.

In the world of chess, Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali remains undistracted by controversies. She is resolute in her quest to qualify for the prestigious Candidates tournament by 2025. The 23-year-old chess prodigy has already achieved substantial milestones, including becoming only the third Indian woman to earn the coveted Grandmaster title.

Despite facing criticism for a declined handshake at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, Vaishali stays focused on improving her performance. A bronze medal at the World Blitz Championship bolstered her confidence. She views setbacks as learning opportunities and aims for consistency in prestigious upcoming tournaments.

Vaishali's journey is also enriched by her collaboration with younger chess talent R Praggnanandhaa. She values his insights and support as she prepares for future competitions. With eyes set on the Candidates Tournament, Vaishali continues to grow as a formidable presence in the chess world.

