Paras Dogra's Century Puts Jammu & Kashmir on Top in Ranji Quarterfinal

Paras Dogra, the skipper of Jammu and Kashmir, delivered a remarkable century, setting Kerala a formidable target of 399 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash.

Dogra's innings of 132 helped Jammu and Kashmir declare their second innings at 399 for nine. At stumps, Kerala reached 100 for two with Akshay Chandran and captain Sachin Baby steadying the ship, aiming for an unlikely victory on the final day.

Jammu and Kashmir, with a robust bowling attack, look poised to capitalize on the fifth-day pitch conditions. Medium pacer Yudhvir Singh notably captured two vital wickets, adding pressure on the Kerala side, who need 299 runs to secure a win.

