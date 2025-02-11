Return of Key Players Sparks Excitement for England's Nations League Run

Forward Lauren James has made a comeback to Sarina Wiegman's England squad for the Women's Nations League matches in Portugal and against Spain. James had been sidelined due to an injury since April last year, but the Chelsea star is now set to make her return to international football.

Joining her in the 24-player lineup is Brighton & Hove Albion's Nikita Parris, marking her return for the first time since November 2022. Chelsea's Niamh Charles is also back in the team, having not played for England since July. This lineup positions the Lionesses well for critical matches on their calendar.

Looking ahead, the England squad will face Portugal on February 21 and then compete against world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium just five days later. According to Wiegman, the Nations League campaign is crucial as it kicks off the 2025 season and acts as a preparatory stage for a title defense at the European Championship in Switzerland this July.

(With inputs from agencies.)