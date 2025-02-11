U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Gets Star Treatment with New Schedule and Prize Boost

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced an exciting revamp to the U.S. Open's mixed doubles competition, including a schedule shift and a prize money increase. The matches will now occur before the main singles draw, running from August 19-20, with a significant prize of $1 million, up from last year's $200,000.

This change coincides with the singles competition starting a day earlier on August 24, marking 15 days of tennis action. USTA chief, Lew Sherr expressed that showcasing mixed doubles on a grander stage will enhance global fan engagement and spotlight the sport's talent.

The format overhaul presents 16 mixed doubles teams, reduced from 32 last year, with preliminary matches best-of-three sets and the final played to six games. All matches will be conducted in prestigious venues like Arthur Ashe Stadium or Louis Armstrong Stadium.

