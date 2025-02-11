U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Gets Star Treatment with New Schedule and Prize Boost
The U.S. Open mixed doubles will be played before the singles main draw, with a $1 million prize. Scheduled for Aug 19-20, the revamped format features 16 teams. Matches will occur in Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium. The main singles draw spans 15 days, starting Aug 24.
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced an exciting revamp to the U.S. Open's mixed doubles competition, including a schedule shift and a prize money increase. The matches will now occur before the main singles draw, running from August 19-20, with a significant prize of $1 million, up from last year's $200,000.
This change coincides with the singles competition starting a day earlier on August 24, marking 15 days of tennis action. USTA chief, Lew Sherr expressed that showcasing mixed doubles on a grander stage will enhance global fan engagement and spotlight the sport's talent.
The format overhaul presents 16 mixed doubles teams, reduced from 32 last year, with preliminary matches best-of-three sets and the final played to six games. All matches will be conducted in prestigious venues like Arthur Ashe Stadium or Louis Armstrong Stadium.
