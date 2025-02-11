Left Menu

Vidarbha's Strong Comeback: Bhute and Rathod Shine in Ranji Semifinal Entry

Vidarbha leveraged Nachiket Bhute's three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod's century to secure a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. Despite Tamil Nadu's resistance, Vidarbha dominated, winning by 198 runs. Rathod's 112 runs and Bhute's key dismissals were pivotal in Vidarbha's triumphant match performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vidarbha made a statement in the Ranji Trophy by entering the semifinals with a commanding 198-run victory over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Nachiket Bhute's exceptional bowling results, along with Yash Rathod's well-crafted century, were vital to securing a decisive win in the tournament.

Despite Tamil Nadu's initial batting prowess, Vidarbha's strategy, led by Bhute and Rathod, proved too strong, culminating in a notable triumph.

