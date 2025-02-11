Vidarbha's Strong Comeback: Bhute and Rathod Shine in Ranji Semifinal Entry

Vidarbha made a statement in the Ranji Trophy by entering the semifinals with a commanding 198-run victory over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Nachiket Bhute's exceptional bowling results, along with Yash Rathod's well-crafted century, were vital to securing a decisive win in the tournament.

Despite Tamil Nadu's initial batting prowess, Vidarbha's strategy, led by Bhute and Rathod, proved too strong, culminating in a notable triumph.

