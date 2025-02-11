Left Menu

Golden Triumphs at the National Games: Records Shattered

Animesh Kujur and Jyothi Yarraji secured gold in their respective 200m races at the National Games. KM Chanda broke her own 800m record, securing a double gold. The race walk events saw a remarkable 15 athletes break a 26-year-old record, with standout performances in both the men's and women's categories.

Animesh Kujur and Jyothi Yarraji delivered stellar performances at the National Games by clinching gold in the men's and women's 200m events. Kujur added this win to his achievements, including the 100m and 4x100m relay titles. Yarraji, a hurdles specialist, secured her second gold in the games.

In an impressive display, KM Chanda shattered her own Games record in the women's 800m with a time of 2:00.82, earning a grand double victory. Chanda joins the league of athletes like Yarraji and Tejas Shirse, who have consistently triumphed across multiple editions of the Games.

The race walking events were particularly noteworthy, as 15 athletes bested a 26-year-old record. Among them, Haryana's Ravina and Servin Sebastian excelled, setting new records in their categories and underscoring the high level of competition at this year's Games.

