Lauren James Returns: England's Squad Shifts for Nations League

Lauren James is back in the England squad for the Women's Nations League matches after missing due to injury since April. Chloe Kelly is absent, stirring discussion due to her recent club shift to Arsenal. The squad aims to gear up for challenging matches against Portugal and Spain.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:01 IST
Lauren James, the England forward, has returned to Sarina Wiegman's squad for the forthcoming Women's Nations League matches against Portugal and Spain. Her inclusion marks the first time since April, when she was sidelined due to an injury while playing for Chelsea.

Notably absent from the squad is Chloe Kelly, a forward who recently shifted to Arsenal on loan. Wiegman cited a lack of game time at Kelly's club as the reason for her omission, although the door remains open for her participation in the Euros later this year.

Among other updates, Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway joins the injured list, while the Lionesses prepare to defend their European Championship title in Switzerland this summer, kicking off 2025 with intense League action.

