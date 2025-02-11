End of an Era: Gatland's Challenging Second Term as Wales Coach Concludes

Warren Gatland's tumultuous second term as head coach of Wales has come to an end, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Tuesday. This follows the team's record-extending 14th consecutive loss in a Six Nations match against Italy, as Cardiff Rugby's Matt Sherratt steps in to lead the remaining fixtures.

Contracted until the 2027 World Cup, Gatland, 61, returned to Wales in 2022 to succeed Wayne Pivac after poor autumn internationals. However, recent form made his position unfeasible, despite his storied history with the team including a 12-year first spell highlighted by multiple titles.

Reflecting on their recent struggles, Gatland acknowledged the difficulty of reversing the team's fortunes, particularly after a close defeat by Italy. Wales now face Six Nations champions Ireland on February 22, aiming to regain confidence under their new coaching leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)