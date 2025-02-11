Rahane and Dias Propel Mumbai to Ranji Semifinals

In a thrilling upset for Haryana, Ajinkya Rahane and Royston Dias guided Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a decisive 152-run victory. Rahane's 108-run innings set the stage, granting Mumbai a substantial 353-run lead by the end of their second innings.

Haryana faltered in their chase against the formidable pace of Dias, who claimed a career-best five-wicket haul. Despite a brief resistance by Lakshay Dalal and Sumit Kumar, they succumbed, unable to maintain momentum. Mumbai, initially in a precarious state at 65/5, showcased resilience rooted in their rigorous cricket culture.

Looking ahead, the 42-time champions will reengage with Vidarbha in the semifinals, renewing their rivalry from the last season's final. Rahane emphasized teamwork, celebrating contributions from both playing and non-playing squad members, while Dias reflected on the demanding standards that shaped his nine-year journey to a five-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)