Gymnastics Glory: Maharashtra Shines at National Games

Maharashtra dominated the gymnastics events at the 38th National Games, earning five gold and two silver medals. Exceptional performances were showcased in acrobatic and trampoline categories, with competitors like Riddhi Sachin Jaiswal and Ayush Sanjay Mule leading the charge. Other states, including West Bengal and Kerala, also performed admirably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:59 IST
On the fourth day of the 38th National Games, Maharashtra established itself as a powerhouse in gymnastics, sweeping up five gold and two silver medals. Their athletes excelled in events ranging from acrobatics to trampoline, decisively outpacing competitors from other states.

In the senior women's acrobatic gymnastics group category, Maharashtra earned the gold with a score of 61.730, leaving West Bengal with silver and Karnataka with bronze. Likewise, Maharashtra's men's group secured gold as well with a commendable 64.650 points, followed by Kerala and Karnataka.

The mixed pair category saw Maharashtra's Riddhi Sachin Jaiswal and Shubham Sunil Sarkate triumph with a gold medal score of 52.250 points. Nixhita Suresh and Rutuja Dattatraya continued the gold streak in the women's pair event with a 51.250 score. Acknowledging other brilliant performances, Maharashtra's Ayush Sanjay Mule claimed gold in the men's trampoline, while in the women's trampoline, Andhra Pradesh's Sheikh Yasin won gold.

