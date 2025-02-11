Brotherly Super Bowl Emotions: Jason Kelce's Heartfelt Reflection

Jason Kelce, a retired NFL player, shared his emotional journey watching the Philadelphia Eagles, his former team, defeat his brother Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a recent Super Bowl. The victory, marked by a 40-22 win in New Orleans, was a bittersweet moment for the elder Kelce.

Kelce, who retired last year, conveyed his mixed emotions on social media platform X, likening his experience to that of his parents during a similar matchup two years ago. Despite wanting his brother's success, he felt a deep connection to the Eagles, owing much of his own career success to them.

Travis Kelce, known as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, was limited in performance during the game. While Jason admired both his brother's and former team's accomplishments, he recognized the emotional weight of supporting both sides in the iconic sports event.

(With inputs from agencies.)