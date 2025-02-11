Left Menu

Brotherly Super Bowl Emotions: Jason Kelce's Heartfelt Reflection

Retired NFL player Jason Kelce reflects on the complex emotions he experienced as his former team Philadelphia Eagles defeated his brother's, Travis's, Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He expressed pride in both his brother's achievements and his former team's success, acknowledging the emotional challenges of loyalty to both.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:03 IST
Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce, a retired NFL player, shared his emotional journey watching the Philadelphia Eagles, his former team, defeat his brother Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a recent Super Bowl. The victory, marked by a 40-22 win in New Orleans, was a bittersweet moment for the elder Kelce.

Kelce, who retired last year, conveyed his mixed emotions on social media platform X, likening his experience to that of his parents during a similar matchup two years ago. Despite wanting his brother's success, he felt a deep connection to the Eagles, owing much of his own career success to them.

Travis Kelce, known as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, was limited in performance during the game. While Jason admired both his brother's and former team's accomplishments, he recognized the emotional weight of supporting both sides in the iconic sports event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

