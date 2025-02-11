Excitement Soars at National Equestrian Championship 2025 in Meerut

The National Equestrian Championship (NEC) Showjumping 2025 launched on Tuesday at the esteemed Modi Equestrian Academy in Modi Puram, Meerut. As a notable event in India's equestrian sports scene, it features over 250 participants across five distinct categories, such as the Preliminary Tour, Novice Tour, Young Horse Championships, Medium Tour, and Championship Tour, where the victor will earn the title of National Champion for the 2024-25 season.

The championship sees the participation of prominent riders, including Asian Games entrants Sehaj Singh Virk, Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Ashray Butta, and Yashaan Zubin Khambatta, enhancing the event's prestige. Particularly noteworthy is 15-year-old M Krishna Sahithi, competing in the Medium Tour, demonstrating the vibrant enthusiasm among young equestrians while the event nurtures emerging talent.

EFI Secretary General, Retd. Col. Jaiveer Singh, expressed optimism, stating, "The National Equestrian Championship is a pivotal platform for Indian riders aiming for international competition." Riders will face diverse jump heights as the Championship Tour challenges them with obstacles up to 150cm, while the Medium Tour presents jumps up to 130cm. The event promises to advance equestrian standards in India by fostering future champions.

