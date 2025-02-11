Controversial Catch: Was Floodlight to Blame for Rachin Ravindra's Injury?
Pakistan's Tayyab Tahir dismisses speculations around the floodlight causing Rachin Ravindra's injury in a tri-series match against New Zealand. Ravindra suffered a forehead laceration but is recovering. Opinions are divided on the role of floodlight in the incident.
In a dramatic turn of events during the ODI tri-nation series last week, Pakistan player Tayyab Tahir has refuted claims that faulty floodlights were responsible for New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra's injury. The incident occurred in the 38th over as Ravindra attempted to catch Michael Bracewell's shot, losing sight of the ball under the glare and suffering a striking blow to his face.
The cricket community has since been divided over whether the floodlights played a part, with fans and former players at odds. Addressing the media in Karachi, Tahir asserted that the elevation of the ball was the primary factor, not the lighting conditions. "I don't think there was an issue with the lights," Tahir stated emphatically.
In response to the incident, New Zealand Cricket confirmed Rachin sustained a forehead laceration and received immediate treatment. While he missed the subsequent match against South Africa, Conway stepped in, seizing the chance with a 97-run performance, leading New Zealand to a six-wicket victory.
