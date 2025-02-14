Left Menu

Olympic Champion Keely Hodgkinson Faces Setback with Hamstring Injury

Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson has sustained a Grade C hamstring tear, sidelining her for six weeks. This injury prevents her from competing in the upcoming indoor season and shatters her aspirations to break the 800m world record at the Keely Klassic. She remains hopeful for the outdoor season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:10 IST
Olympic Champion Keely Hodgkinson Faces Setback with Hamstring Injury
injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson has suffered a setback, having torn her hamstring, which will keep her out of action for six weeks. The 22-year-old runner, who revealed her injury to Sky Sports, said it has dashed her dreams of breaking the women's indoor 800-meter world record.

Hodgkinson, who helped create this Saturday's 'Keely Klassic' event, was aiming to surpass Jolanda Ceplak's indoor record of 1 minute, 55.82 seconds set in 2002. Her injury, incurred during a training session, means she will likely miss competitions until the outdoor season.

'Hamstrings are quite temperamental,' Hodgkinson explained, noting that her recovery could be quicker or longer than expected. Despite this, she expressed confidence that her outdoor season prospects remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025