Olympic Champion Keely Hodgkinson Faces Setback with Hamstring Injury

British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson has suffered a setback, having torn her hamstring, which will keep her out of action for six weeks. The 22-year-old runner, who revealed her injury to Sky Sports, said it has dashed her dreams of breaking the women's indoor 800-meter world record.

Hodgkinson, who helped create this Saturday's 'Keely Klassic' event, was aiming to surpass Jolanda Ceplak's indoor record of 1 minute, 55.82 seconds set in 2002. Her injury, incurred during a training session, means she will likely miss competitions until the outdoor season.

'Hamstrings are quite temperamental,' Hodgkinson explained, noting that her recovery could be quicker or longer than expected. Despite this, she expressed confidence that her outdoor season prospects remain intact.

