Franco Colapinto's Return to Williams: A Future in Formula One Awaits

Franco Colapinto will eventually return to Williams after joining Alpine as a reserve. The 21-year-old Argentine, the first of his nationality in F1 since 2001, was signed by Alpine in January. He may return to Williams to pursue a race seat for 2025 or 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:21 IST
Franco Colapinto, the Argentine Formula One driver, is set for a future return to the Williams team after his current stint with rivals Alpine. According to team principal James Vowles, Colapinto joined Renault-owned Alpine as a reserve earlier this year, having previously completed nine starts with Williams.

The 21-year-old made history as the first Argentine to race in F1 since 2001, earning five points for the team. As the season unfolds, Colapinto remains aligned with Alpine under a five-year loan deal. However, both he and Williams hold hope for a return as early as 2025 or 2026, depending on available seats.

Despite the ongoing commitment to Alpine, Vowles emphasized his long-term interest in seeing Colapinto back at Williams. Currently, seats are occupied by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz under extended contracts, leaving Colapinto's potential timeline to rejoin contingent upon future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

