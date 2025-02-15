Aston Martin Drives Into Crypto History with Formula One Sponsorship First

Aston Martin has made history in the world of Formula One by announcing a multi-year sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase, entirely paid in cryptocurrency. This groundbreaking move marks the first time any Formula One team has received full sponsorship payment with a stablecoin.

The sponsorship fee will be settled using USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar at a 1:1 rate. While the exact financial terms were not disclosed, the move underscores the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into major sports events.

This announcement comes as Formula One teams are increasingly embracing cryptocurrency sponsorships. With crypto.com already serving as an official partner of Formula One, Aston Martin's deal highlights the sport's growing affinity with digital currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)