Aston Martin Drives Into Crypto History with Formula One Sponsorship First
Aston Martin has announced a groundbreaking Formula One sponsorship deal with Coinbase, marking the first complete crypto payment in the sport's history. The multi-year agreement will be paid entirely in the stablecoin USDC, signifying a growing trend of cryptocurrency partnerships in Formula One.
Aston Martin has made history in the world of Formula One by announcing a multi-year sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase, entirely paid in cryptocurrency. This groundbreaking move marks the first time any Formula One team has received full sponsorship payment with a stablecoin.
The sponsorship fee will be settled using USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar at a 1:1 rate. While the exact financial terms were not disclosed, the move underscores the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into major sports events.
This announcement comes as Formula One teams are increasingly embracing cryptocurrency sponsorships. With crypto.com already serving as an official partner of Formula One, Aston Martin's deal highlights the sport's growing affinity with digital currencies.
