Premier League Sponsorship Rules Ruled Unenforceable: A Blow to Regulation

The Premier League's sponsorship rules between 2021 and 2024 have been deemed 'void and unenforceable' following a tribunal ruling. Manchester City challenged the Associated Party Transaction rules that regulate deals between clubs and owner-linked companies. The decision does not affect the validity of new rules implemented in November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Premier League's sponsorship regulations from 2021-2024 have been declared 'void and unenforceable' after a tribunal ruling on Friday. The case was brought forward by Manchester City, contesting the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules governing commercial agreements between clubs and associated companies, which were deemed unlawful in three critical areas.

The tribunal's decision highlighted these areas could not be separated from the remaining APT rules, rendering the entire set 'void and unenforceable.' Despite this ruling, the Premier League emphasized that the decision does not compromise the 'valid operation' of newly amended APT rules, which clubs enforced in November 2024.

City argued the changes were premature, pre-empting the tribunal's decision. This development marks a significant stand-off between the league and its reigning champions, who have previously clashed over more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules. The final verdict on these breaches is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

