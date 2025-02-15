Left Menu

Drama Off-Field: A Crucial Absence in Leipzig's Lineup

Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu missed his team's match against Augsburg due to missing the team bus. This absence left Leipzig with limited options on their bench and impacted their game, leading to a 0-0 draw. The mishap opened a chance for rivals Stuttgart to climb in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:35 IST
Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu found himself off the roster for the Bundesliga clash against Augsburg after missing the team bus, coach Marco Rose revealed to DAZN. This costly error occurred in the backdrop of Leipzig's ongoing roster challenges, compounded by multiple injuries and suspensions.

The French defender's absence left a conspicuous gap at Augsburg. With regulars like captain Willi Orban unavailable due to disciplinary issues and others sidelined with injuries, Leipzig was forced to field with just six substitutes, leaving one spot empty on the bench.

The goalless draw against Augsburg put Leipzig at risk of losing their Champions League spot, as Stuttgart had the opportunity to leapfrog them in the standings with an upcoming fixture against Wolfsburg. Serbian right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic made a late debut amidst the team's thin lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

