Left Menu

India Triumphs Over England in Women's Pro League Opener

India clinches a 3-2 victory against England in the Women's Pro League. Key players Vaishnavi Phalke and Deepika lead with decisive goals in a closely contested match. Despite several penalty corners, England missed opportunities, allowing Navneet Kaur to seal the win in the game's final moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:15 IST
India Triumphs Over England in Women's Pro League Opener

India launched its Women's Pro League campaign with a strong 3-2 victory over England at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday. The match began with Vaishnavi Phalke scoring from a penalty corner, setting the tone for India's aggressive play.

England retaliated with goals from Darcy Bourne and Fiona Crackles. However, India's Deepika marked her 50th international appearance by smashing a critical goal, once again edging India ahead in this high-octane encounter.

In the final moments, vice-captain Navneet Kaur's goal secured India's win. Despite England's late surge and immense pressure, the Indian team held their ground, showcasing resilience and effective strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025