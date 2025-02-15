India Triumphs Over England in Women's Pro League Opener

India launched its Women's Pro League campaign with a strong 3-2 victory over England at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday. The match began with Vaishnavi Phalke scoring from a penalty corner, setting the tone for India's aggressive play.

England retaliated with goals from Darcy Bourne and Fiona Crackles. However, India's Deepika marked her 50th international appearance by smashing a critical goal, once again edging India ahead in this high-octane encounter.

In the final moments, vice-captain Navneet Kaur's goal secured India's win. Despite England's late surge and immense pressure, the Indian team held their ground, showcasing resilience and effective strategy.

