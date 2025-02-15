Left Menu

KKR to Face RCB in IPL 2025's Exciting Opener

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens on March 22. The tournament, spanning 10 teams and 12 venues, kicks off post-ICC Champions Trophy. Notable matches include MI vs CSK and SRH vs RR. Key captaincy changes expected.

IPL Trophy. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The IPL 2025 season will launch with a thrilling encounter between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The high-profile opener is set for March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. The series will conclude with its final match on May 25.

While the official schedule remains under wraps, sources reveal that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), runners-up from last season, will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23. The same evening will see the much-anticipated 'El-Clasico' between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. This year's 10-team, cash-rich league will commence 12 days after the ICC Champions Trophy ends on March 9 and will be contested across 12 venues, including all home venues plus second ones for RR and Punjab Kings.

Excitingly, the opening match will pit two teams with newly appointed captains against each other. RCB has chosen Rajat Patidar to lead, while KKR has yet to announce who will take over from Shreyas Iyer. Despite RCB's inspiring playoff entry last season, KKR has historically dominated their matches in Kolkata, winning eight out of 12 encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

