Atalanta's Struggles Persist Amid Silverware Hopes
Atalanta's chances of securing silverware diminish with recent results. Following a controversial loss to Club Brugge, Atalanta drew with Cagliari, risking further slip in Serie A standings. Injuries and player rest have impacted performance. A crucial Champions League match against Brugge looms.
Updated: 15-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:29 IST
Atalanta's aspirations for silverware are dwindling with each game as recent outcomes have not favored the Italian side.
Following a controversial defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League, Atalanta played out a goalless draw against Cagliari in Serie A, further jeopardizing their standing.
Injuries and strategic player rests have contributed to these underwhelming performances, with a critical Champions League rematch against Brugge on the horizon.
