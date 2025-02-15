Left Menu

Bengal Shines at National Games: A Sporting Triumph

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:56 IST
West Bengal made a remarkable leap at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, clinching the eighth spot in the medal tally by securing 47 medals.

This represents a stark improvement from their 18th place finish at the previous edition of the Games in Goa in 2023. Sports Minister Aroop Biswas attributed this success to substantial infrastructure development in sports, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

The state won 16 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals, surpassing states such as Punjab, Delhi, and Kerala. This marks Bengal's most successful performance in the last two decades. Meanwhile, the Services Sports Control Board topped the medal tally, with an impressive 121 medals.

