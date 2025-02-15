Bengal Shines at National Games: A Sporting Triumph
West Bengal significantly improved its performance at the 38th National Games, finishing eighth with 47 medals. Sports Minister Aroop Biswas credits infrastructural development for the success. Bengal's performance surpassed several major states and is its best in two decades, highlighting advances under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal made a remarkable leap at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, clinching the eighth spot in the medal tally by securing 47 medals.
This represents a stark improvement from their 18th place finish at the previous edition of the Games in Goa in 2023. Sports Minister Aroop Biswas attributed this success to substantial infrastructure development in sports, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
The state won 16 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals, surpassing states such as Punjab, Delhi, and Kerala. This marks Bengal's most successful performance in the last two decades. Meanwhile, the Services Sports Control Board topped the medal tally, with an impressive 121 medals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces formation of state-level synergy committee for ease of doing business.
Bengal's GDP grew at faster pace than national average in last financial year: CM Mamata Banerjee at business summit.
Six economic corridors along national highways under development in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee at business summit.
We have stable govt in Bengal, where no man-days are lost: CM Mamata Banerjee at business summit.
West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during two-day business summit: CM Mamata Banerjee.