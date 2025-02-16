Rowland Dominates in Saudi Arabia to Extend Formula E Lead

Nissan's Oliver Rowland strengthened his grip on the Formula E championship by winning the second Saudi Arabia race, extending his lead to 17 points. Having been overtaken in the final corner previously, Rowland ensured no mistakes this time.

His win marks his second victory in four races, following a triumph in Mexico last month. "I got out of trouble early, led and focused on scoring points," he said.

McLaren's Taylor Barnard claimed second place, with Jake Hughes rounding out an all-British top three for Maserati MSG Racing. The competition continues in April with the next race in Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)