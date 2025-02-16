Left Menu

Rowland Dominates in Saudi Arabia to Extend Formula E Lead

Nissan's Oliver Rowland extends his lead in the Formula E championship with a commanding victory in Saudi Arabia, pulling ahead by 17 points. Rowland's win marks his second in the season, with McLaren's Taylor Barnard in second place overall. The next race is scheduled for Miami in April.

Nissan's Oliver Rowland strengthened his grip on the Formula E championship by winning the second Saudi Arabia race, extending his lead to 17 points. Having been overtaken in the final corner previously, Rowland ensured no mistakes this time.

His win marks his second victory in four races, following a triumph in Mexico last month. "I got out of trouble early, led and focused on scoring points," he said.

McLaren's Taylor Barnard claimed second place, with Jake Hughes rounding out an all-British top three for Maserati MSG Racing. The competition continues in April with the next race in Miami.

