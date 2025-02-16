Champions League: High Stakes in Knockout Playoff Round

The crucial knockout playoff stage of the Champions League begins, featuring high-stakes matches that could see at least four former European champions eliminated by week's end. The tournament's prestigious reputation, coupled with tangible rewards like significant prize money, is on the line for top football clubs.

Real Madrid faces Manchester City in a rematch of last year's thrilling encounters at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The Spanish champions managed a dramatic 3-1 win against City in extra time during their 2022 semifinal, signaling another dramatic clash this week.

The competition also highlights the dominance of Western European leagues, with all eight seeded round of 16 teams hailing from the UEFA top-ranked countries. These nations, including football giants like Bayern Munich and PSG, continue to command the tournament landscape.

