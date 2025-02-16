Swiss Triumph: Loic Meillard Shines in Alpine Slalom

Swiss skier Loic Meillard captured the gold medal in the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships in Saalbach, Austria, delivering a stunning performance.

The victory came after Clement Noel, who led after the first run, faltered, letting Meillard secure the win by 0.26 seconds over Norway's Atle Lie McGrath. Linus Strasser from Germany finished third, taking the bronze.

Switzerland's success was evident as they triumphed in four of the five men's individual disciplines, securing their dominance on the overall medals leaderboard.

