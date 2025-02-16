Left Menu

Swiss Triumph: Loic Meillard Shines in Alpine Slalom

Switzerland's Loic Meillard clinched gold in the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships. Despite a strong start, Clement Noel couldn't maintain his lead. Switzerland dominated the event by winning four of the five men's individual categories and taking the top position in the overall medals table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:00 IST
Swiss skier Loic Meillard captured the gold medal in the men's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships in Saalbach, Austria, delivering a stunning performance.

The victory came after Clement Noel, who led after the first run, faltered, letting Meillard secure the win by 0.26 seconds over Norway's Atle Lie McGrath. Linus Strasser from Germany finished third, taking the bronze.

Switzerland's success was evident as they triumphed in four of the five men's individual disciplines, securing their dominance on the overall medals leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

