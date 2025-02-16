IPL 2025: Thrilling Cricket Schedule Unveiled
The IPL 2025 season is set to commence at Eden Gardens on March 22 and will include 74 matches across 13 venues over 65 days, concluding with the final on May 25. Key matches will feature top teams like the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in prime city locations.
Updated: 16-02-2025 19:10 IST
The much-anticipated IPL 2025 is scheduled to start on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The cricket extravaganza will feature 74 matches, including 12 double-headers, taking place across 13 venues in a span of 65 days.
Fans can look forward to thrilling encounters as top teams, including Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, compete vigorously. Matches are set around the country, from Kolkata and Chennai to Hyderabad and Mumbai.
The grand finale is scheduled for May 25 in Kolkata, promising an exciting culmination to the 18th edition of the tournament.
