French Ace Kyrian Jacquet Triumphs at Delhi Open

French tennis prodigy Kyrian Jacquet added another accolade to his rising career by winning the Delhi Open singles title on Sunday. His victory comes just days after his triumph at the Chennai Open, showcasing his dominance on Indian soil.

The unseeded Jacquet defeated Britain's second seed Billy Harris 6-4, 6-2 in the final at the DLTA Complex Centre Court. Jacquet's bold performance was evident from the start. He capitalized on breaking World No. 116 Harris to gain an early 3-0 lead in the first set.

Despite a temporary resurgence from Harris, Jacquet reasserted control, winning critical points to take the first set 6-4. He maintained momentum in the second set, eventually outplaying Harris to win 6-2. This victory marks him as the third consecutive Frenchman to clinch the Delhi Open singles title, leaving a lasting impact on the ATP Challenger circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)