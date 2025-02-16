Left Menu

Ireland Secures Victory in Harare to Level ODI Series

In a thrilling encounter in Harare, Ireland leveled the one-day international series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win. Captain Paul Stirling's 89 and Curtis Campher's 63 led Ireland to achieve 249-4, surpassing Zimbabwe's 245, with eight balls to spare. A decider match will determine the series winner.

Ireland successfully leveled their ODI series against Zimbabwe with a resilient performance at Harare Sports Club, clinching victory by six wickets.

The visitors, guided by Captain Paul Stirling's impressive 89 and Curtis Campher's solid 63, reached 249-4, surpassing Zimbabwe's total of 245 to win with eight balls to spare.

Wessly Madhevere was the top scorer for Zimbabwe, contributing 61 runs as the hosts faltered after being put into bat first. With the series now tied, a gripping decider is set for Tuesday.

