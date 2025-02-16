Ireland Secures Victory in Harare to Level ODI Series

Ireland successfully leveled their ODI series against Zimbabwe with a resilient performance at Harare Sports Club, clinching victory by six wickets.

The visitors, guided by Captain Paul Stirling's impressive 89 and Curtis Campher's solid 63, reached 249-4, surpassing Zimbabwe's total of 245 to win with eight balls to spare.

Wessly Madhevere was the top scorer for Zimbabwe, contributing 61 runs as the hosts faltered after being put into bat first. With the series now tied, a gripping decider is set for Tuesday.

