Setback for Sands: US Midfielder's Tough Ankle Injury

US midfielder James Sands has encountered a major setback during his stint with St Pauli after sustaining a serious right ankle injury and a broken calf bone. Since joining on loan from New York City FC in January, Sands has become a key player for the German club.

Having to be helped off the field during stoppage time of St Pauli's 1-0 Bundesliga loss to Freiburg, Sands was later taken to a local hospital. The club announced on social network Bluesky that Sands suffered a complex ankle injury with a torn medial ligament, along with a broken fibula.

Following the incident, Sands underwent surgery at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. While his exact recovery time is unknown, both St Pauli and New York City FC extended their well wishes to the player. Fellow injured teammates and the club's fight for Bundesliga survival add to the current challenges at St Pauli.

