Left Menu

Setback for Sands: US Midfielder's Tough Ankle Injury

James Sands, a U.S. midfielder on loan to German club St Pauli, faces surgery and an indefinite hiatus due to a complex right ankle injury and a broken calf bone. Already an integral team player, Sands' injury severely impacts both his club's performance and his national aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:49 IST
Setback for Sands: US Midfielder's Tough Ankle Injury
  • Country:
  • Germany

US midfielder James Sands has encountered a major setback during his stint with St Pauli after sustaining a serious right ankle injury and a broken calf bone. Since joining on loan from New York City FC in January, Sands has become a key player for the German club.

Having to be helped off the field during stoppage time of St Pauli's 1-0 Bundesliga loss to Freiburg, Sands was later taken to a local hospital. The club announced on social network Bluesky that Sands suffered a complex ankle injury with a torn medial ligament, along with a broken fibula.

Following the incident, Sands underwent surgery at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. While his exact recovery time is unknown, both St Pauli and New York City FC extended their well wishes to the player. Fellow injured teammates and the club's fight for Bundesliga survival add to the current challenges at St Pauli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025