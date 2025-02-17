Left Menu

Miguel Borja's Decisive Strike Elevates River Plate in Apertura

Miguel Borja scored the only goal as River Plate defeated Lanus 1-0 in the Argentine Primera Division. The win brings River to third in Group B, level on points with Independiente but behind Rosario Central. Despite missed chances, River held firm as keeper Armani secured victory with critical saves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 07:14 IST
In a decisive encounter in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura tournament, River Plate secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Lanus, courtesy of a crucial second-half goal by Miguel Borja.

This win propels River Plate to third place in Group B, equal in points with Independiente and trailing Rosario Central by just two points. Despite the triumph, River goalkeeper Franco Armani emphasized the need for continued improvement in their playing style.

While Borja's goal was key, River's defense, led by Armani, was vital in preserving the win, especially in the closing moments against a persistent Lanus side. The team now prepares for their next challenge against San Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

