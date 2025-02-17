Miguel Borja's Decisive Strike Elevates River Plate in Apertura

In a decisive encounter in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura tournament, River Plate secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Lanus, courtesy of a crucial second-half goal by Miguel Borja.

This win propels River Plate to third place in Group B, equal in points with Independiente and trailing Rosario Central by just two points. Despite the triumph, River goalkeeper Franco Armani emphasized the need for continued improvement in their playing style.

While Borja's goal was key, River's defense, led by Armani, was vital in preserving the win, especially in the closing moments against a persistent Lanus side. The team now prepares for their next challenge against San Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)