Pakistan Unveils ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Grand Ceremony at Lahore Fort

In a dazzling event at the historic Lahore Fort, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially launched the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, as confirmed by the ICC. The highly anticipated tournament kicks off on February 19, with the opening match between the host nation, Pakistan, and strong contenders New Zealand.

The iconic Lahore Fort was illuminated spectacularly, signaling the start of the first Champions Trophy since 2017. Pakistan aims to defend its title on home soil, having won the last tournament held in the United Kingdom.

The ceremony featured members of the 2017 winning squad, rekindling memories of their triumphant victory over India. PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi expressed the nation's readiness and excitement to host the tournament for the first time in eight years, describing it as a 'momentous occasion' for all cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan.

"More than just cricket, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's hospitality and passion," Naqvi noted during the launch. Lahore Fort was strategically chosen to symbolize Pakistan's rich cultural heritage and cricket legacy, offering fans a chance to fill the stadiums once again.

As the tournament unfolds, Pakistan finds itself grouped with New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh, while Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan, making their debut, compose the other half of the draw. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)