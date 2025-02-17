Gujarat Giants Aim for Redemption Against Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash

In the upcoming Women's Premier League clash, the Gujarat Giants are keen to maintain their recent top-order batting resurgence against the Mumbai Indians. The Giants appear to have made strides in rectifying previous seasons' challenges, largely thanks to Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner's commendable performance.

Despite an impressive 201-run total in their opening game resulting in a loss, the Giants have shown promise with Gardner securing a comfortable win in the subsequent match. The Indian players face mounting pressure to step up, particularly Dayalan Hemalatha, as they seek continued support from key bowler Priya Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians aim to leave behind the controversies of their initial game, relying on Nat Sciver Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form. The team stresses the need for robust partnerships and will look to seasoned pacer Shabnim Ismail for bowling leadership, despite her recent retirement from international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)