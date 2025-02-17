Pakistan's Cricket Revival: Champions Trophy Sparks Passion

As Pakistan gears up to host the Champions Trophy, cricket fans are buzzing with excitement. The prestigious one-day international tournament, set to feature the sport's top eight teams, is a much-anticipated event after a long hosting hiatus since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Former captains, including Inzamam Ul Haq, highlight the nationwide enthusiasm for the tournament, marking a significant milestone for the country. The event signifies a return to international cricket prominence, with the sport's machinery fully re-engaged after years of hosting matches abroad.

However, political tensions mean that a potential Pakistan-India title match will take place in Dubai. Despite these challenges, the rivalry remains crucial to the sport's global narrative, as former and current players recall iconic past matches between the two cricketing giants.

