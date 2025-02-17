Left Menu

Nita Ambani's Talent Scouting Triumph: Unveiling Mumbai Indians' Backbone

Nita Ambani, the force behind Mumbai Indians, narrates her journey of scouting cricketing talents like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025. As part of a cash-rich league set to begin shortly after the ICC Champions Trophy, Mumbai Indians' revamped team is ready to set the stage ablaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:02 IST
Nita Ambani's Talent Scouting Triumph: Unveiling Mumbai Indians' Backbone
Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a vivid recollection, Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani shared insights into her meticulous talent scouting process for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During a keynote address at the Harvard India Conference, Ambani detailed how her efforts have shaped the team's backbone, featuring players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

As the IPL nears its launch on March 9, 12 days after the ICC Champions Trophy finale, Ambani emphasized the importance of strategic investments within the league's budgetary constraints. The league commences with the much-anticipated 'El-Clasico' as Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on March 23.

Reflecting on the past successes, Ambani recalled her scouts discovering Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya during domestic matches, noting their resilience and hunger for success. Jasprit Bumrah, another talent unearthed, has now cemented his status with 165 IPL wickets. The 2025 squad boasts a strong lineup poised for another thrilling season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025