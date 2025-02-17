Nita Ambani's Talent Scouting Triumph: Unveiling Mumbai Indians' Backbone

In a vivid recollection, Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani shared insights into her meticulous talent scouting process for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During a keynote address at the Harvard India Conference, Ambani detailed how her efforts have shaped the team's backbone, featuring players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

As the IPL nears its launch on March 9, 12 days after the ICC Champions Trophy finale, Ambani emphasized the importance of strategic investments within the league's budgetary constraints. The league commences with the much-anticipated 'El-Clasico' as Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on March 23.

Reflecting on the past successes, Ambani recalled her scouts discovering Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya during domestic matches, noting their resilience and hunger for success. Jasprit Bumrah, another talent unearthed, has now cemented his status with 165 IPL wickets. The 2025 squad boasts a strong lineup poised for another thrilling season.

(With inputs from agencies.)