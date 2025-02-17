Geraint Thomas Announces Retirement: A Legendary Cycling Journey

Geraint Thomas, the celebrated Tour de France champion and double Olympic gold medallist, will retire from professional cycling at the season's conclusion. The British cyclist revealed his decision via social media, marking the end of an impressive 19-year career that includes the 2018 Tour de France victory and multiple World Championship wins.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Thomas announced his plans, stating, "This will be my last year in the peloton. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years." His sporting journey began with a Tour de France debut in 2007 and saw him achieve podium finishes in three editions, including a close second overall in 2019.

The Ineos Grenadiers team paid tribute to Thomas's 'incredible career' on social media, as he expressed a desire to retire while still enjoying the sport. Reflecting on his career on his podcast, Thomas candidly shared his readiness to step down, citing signs of aging and the wish to bow out with dignity.

