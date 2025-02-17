Faith and Fortress: Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Historic Crowds

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Monday, joining millions in a ritual holy dip. Mandaviya emphasized the deep spiritual significance of this event for devotees and defended government arrangements amidst anticipated large crowds in the coming days.

Prominent attendees included former Indian cricketer RP Singh, who praised the management and logistics at the event, marveling at the successful handling of an expected 50 crore pilgrims. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that 53 crore people have participated so far, underscoring the event's monumental scale.

On the 36th day of Maha Kumbh, devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam, intensifying the influx at the Prayagraj Railway Station. With lessons from a recent stampede in Delhi, authorities bolstered transport options by initiating special trains to better manage the overwhelming crowds, ensuring safety and smooth pilgrim journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)