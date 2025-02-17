Thrilling Clash: RCB vs DC in Women's Premier League

In an exciting Women's Premier League match on Monday, defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by skipper Smriti Mandhana, decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

The RCB team made strategic adjustments, bringing in left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht to replace Prema Rawat. The Delhi Capitals also made key substitutions, with Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen returning to the lineup in place of Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav.

The teams for the match are as follows: DC features Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, among others. Meanwhile, RCB will field players like Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, and Ellyse Perry, aiming for another victory.

