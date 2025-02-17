Left Menu

Thrilling Clash: RCB vs DC in Women's Premier League

In the Women's Premier League, defending champions Royal Challengers face off against Delhi Capitals. RCB's skipper Smriti Mandhana opted to bowl first. RCB made a change, replacing Prema Rawat with Ekta Bisht. DC brought back Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen for Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav.

In an exciting Women's Premier League match on Monday, defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by skipper Smriti Mandhana, decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.

The RCB team made strategic adjustments, bringing in left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht to replace Prema Rawat. The Delhi Capitals also made key substitutions, with Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen returning to the lineup in place of Alice Capsey and Nikki Yadav.

The teams for the match are as follows: DC features Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, among others. Meanwhile, RCB will field players like Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, and Ellyse Perry, aiming for another victory.

