Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama at the Maha Open: Upsets and Unyielding Rallies

The Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's Tennis Championship witnessed intense matches as Karan Singh and Ramkumar Ramanathan were edged out in respective rounds. Valentin Vacherot and Dalibor Svrcina advanced dramatically, with the latter surviving match points. Highlights included impressive performances by Alexis Galarneau, Kimmer Coppejans, and Ilia Simakin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:42 IST
High-Stakes Drama at the Maha Open: Upsets and Unyielding Rallies
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's Tennis Championship kicked off with electrifying matches on Monday. Wildcard entrant Karan Singh was defeated by eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau in just over an hour, while Ramkumar Ramanathan fell in a nail-biting final qualifying round against Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium.

In a significant upset, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco overturned fourth seed Elmer Moller in a grueling match, advancing to the second round. Meanwhile, Dalibor Svrcina showcased his resilience by saving two match points against August Holmgren, eventually securing victory in the day's longest encounter.

Elsewhere, Ilia Simakin ousted Jiri Vesely, and players like Petr Bar Biryukov and Michael Geerts fought their way into the main draw, underscoring the high stakes and competitive spirit of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025