High-Stakes Drama at the Maha Open: Upsets and Unyielding Rallies

The Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's Tennis Championship kicked off with electrifying matches on Monday. Wildcard entrant Karan Singh was defeated by eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau in just over an hour, while Ramkumar Ramanathan fell in a nail-biting final qualifying round against Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium.

In a significant upset, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco overturned fourth seed Elmer Moller in a grueling match, advancing to the second round. Meanwhile, Dalibor Svrcina showcased his resilience by saving two match points against August Holmgren, eventually securing victory in the day's longest encounter.

Elsewhere, Ilia Simakin ousted Jiri Vesely, and players like Petr Bar Biryukov and Michael Geerts fought their way into the main draw, underscoring the high stakes and competitive spirit of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)