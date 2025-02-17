High-Stakes Drama at the Maha Open: Upsets and Unyielding Rallies
The Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's Tennis Championship witnessed intense matches as Karan Singh and Ramkumar Ramanathan were edged out in respective rounds. Valentin Vacherot and Dalibor Svrcina advanced dramatically, with the latter surviving match points. Highlights included impressive performances by Alexis Galarneau, Kimmer Coppejans, and Ilia Simakin.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's Tennis Championship kicked off with electrifying matches on Monday. Wildcard entrant Karan Singh was defeated by eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau in just over an hour, while Ramkumar Ramanathan fell in a nail-biting final qualifying round against Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium.
In a significant upset, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco overturned fourth seed Elmer Moller in a grueling match, advancing to the second round. Meanwhile, Dalibor Svrcina showcased his resilience by saving two match points against August Holmgren, eventually securing victory in the day's longest encounter.
Elsewhere, Ilia Simakin ousted Jiri Vesely, and players like Petr Bar Biryukov and Michael Geerts fought their way into the main draw, underscoring the high stakes and competitive spirit of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)