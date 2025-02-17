Bowling Brilliance: Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham Shine in RCB's Victory

In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's attack, leading them to a win against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League showdown.

With standout performances, Singh took 3/23 while Wareham bagged 3/25, dismantling Delhi's batting lineup and restricting them to a meager 141 all out.

The match's turning point arrived in the seventh over when a dramatic collapse saw Delhi losing two wickets in just five balls, setting the stage for RCB's bowlers to dominate the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)