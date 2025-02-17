Left Menu

Bowling Brilliance: Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham Shine in RCB's Victory

Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham led the charge with three wickets each, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismiss Delhi Capitals for 141 in their Women's Premier League match. RCB's bowlers, spearheaded by Renuka’s 3/23 and Wareham’s 3/25, turned the game around after a promising start by Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:19 IST
In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's attack, leading them to a win against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League showdown.

With standout performances, Singh took 3/23 while Wareham bagged 3/25, dismantling Delhi's batting lineup and restricting them to a meager 141 all out.

The match's turning point arrived in the seventh over when a dramatic collapse saw Delhi losing two wickets in just five balls, setting the stage for RCB's bowlers to dominate the game.

