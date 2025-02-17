Bowling Brilliance: Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham Shine in RCB's Victory
Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham led the charge with three wickets each, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismiss Delhi Capitals for 141 in their Women's Premier League match. RCB's bowlers, spearheaded by Renuka’s 3/23 and Wareham’s 3/25, turned the game around after a promising start by Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham spearheaded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's attack, leading them to a win against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League showdown.
With standout performances, Singh took 3/23 while Wareham bagged 3/25, dismantling Delhi's batting lineup and restricting them to a meager 141 all out.
The match's turning point arrived in the seventh over when a dramatic collapse saw Delhi losing two wickets in just five balls, setting the stage for RCB's bowlers to dominate the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WPL Lineup Changes: High-Profile Replacements Amidst Injuries and Personal Breaks
Chinelle Henry Replaces Alyssa Healy in UP Warriorz for WPL 2025
Ashleigh Gardner Leads Gujarat Giants in WPL
Rising Stars and Challenges: Mumbai Indians Women's Journey in WPL
Ashleigh Gardner: Leading the Charge for Gujarat Giants in the WPL