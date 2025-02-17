New Zealand Aims to Break Trophy Drought at ICC Champions Trophy

New Zealand is gearing up for the ICC Champions Trophy with high hopes of ending their notorious trophy drought. The departure of veteran pacers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee means a relatively inexperienced pace attack. However, the team boasts an exciting blend of young talent and seasoned players, such as batter extraordinaire Kane Williamson and new captain Mitchell Santner.

Entering the tournament with momentum, the Kiwis have won seven out of their last eleven ODIs after the 2023 World Cup, showing formidable form in bilateral series. Their recent tri-nation series victory in Pakistan underscores their readiness for the forthcoming challenges.

Despite the formidable loss of experienced pacers, the team banks on emerging talents like Rachin Ravindra and Will O'Rourke, alongside Williamson's exceptional run-scoring ability. As they open their campaign against Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi, the focus remains on capitalizing on youthful exuberance and experienced leadership.

