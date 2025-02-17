Left Menu

Hertha Berlin's Coaching Dilemma: A New Hope or a Familiar Struggle?

Hertha Berlin has fired Cristian Fiél following four consecutive defeats in Germany's second division. The club plans to appoint Stefan Leitl as the new coach, marking the 11th coaching change since 2019. Financial struggles and bitter relegation battles have plagued Hertha's ambitions for Bundesliga promotion.

Updated: 17-02-2025 22:20 IST
Hertha Berlin has executed another urgent coaching change in hopes of reversing its downward trajectory in Germany's second division. Following a string of four discouraging losses, the club dismissed Cristian Fiél and is set to appoint Stefan Leitl, the ex-chief of rival Hannover.

The turbulence marks Hertha's 11th coaching adjustment since 2019 when mediocrity under Pál Dárdai was seized under a whirlwind of investment ambition by Lars Windhorst. Despite this financial backing, Hertha faced persistent battles against relegation, dropping from the Bundesliga in 2023.

Amid financial uncertainties and the need to repay a significant loan, Hertha finds itself on the verge of selling top talents to stay afloat. The bleak future includes no official coach announcement by late Monday, but icy conditions loom as an uncomfortable hurdle for the team's imminent Friday face-off at Olympiastadion.

