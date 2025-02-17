Harry Kane Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Champions League Clash

Harry Kane was notably absent from Bayern Munich's training on Monday due to a facial injury. This development comes just a day before the team's critical Champions League fixture against Celtic.

The injury occurred during Bayern's goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, although Kane managed to complete the match. Bayern's coach, Vincent Kompany, indicated that the injury isn't perceived as serious and expressed hopes for Kane's recovery ahead of the game.

As anticipation builds for Tuesday's encounter, Kompany has alternative strategies in place. These include positioning Thomas Müller or Serge Gnabry in the forward role, or tasking Jamal Musiala with a 'false nine' role, complemented by Michael Olise's support on the field.

