Left Menu

Harry Kane Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Champions League Clash

Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich's training with a facial injury before their Champions League match against Celtic. Coach Vincent Kompany downplayed the severity, hoping Kane will be fit. Alternatives include Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, or Jamal Musiala as options for Tuesday's game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:42 IST
Harry Kane Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Champions League Clash
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Germany

Harry Kane was notably absent from Bayern Munich's training on Monday due to a facial injury. This development comes just a day before the team's critical Champions League fixture against Celtic.

The injury occurred during Bayern's goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, although Kane managed to complete the match. Bayern's coach, Vincent Kompany, indicated that the injury isn't perceived as serious and expressed hopes for Kane's recovery ahead of the game.

As anticipation builds for Tuesday's encounter, Kompany has alternative strategies in place. These include positioning Thomas Müller or Serge Gnabry in the forward role, or tasking Jamal Musiala with a 'false nine' role, complemented by Michael Olise's support on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025