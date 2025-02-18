Sports Highlights: Injuries, Deals, and Dramatic Moments
The latest sports news includes an injury for U.S. hockey player Brady Tkachuk, a snowstorm delaying Lionel Messi's debut game for Inter Miami, and the Cincinnati Bengals negotiating a long-term deal with Tee Higgins. Plus, a four-year extension for Geraldo Perdomo, and Rafael Devers' firm stance on his position.
In a dramatic turn of events during the 4 Nations game, U.S. Forward Brady Tkachuk suffered an apparent injury, leaving Team USA short-handed against Sweden. Tkachuk's collision with the opposing goaltender led to his early exit.
Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, postponed Lionel Messi's highly anticipated Champions Cup debut for Inter Miami. Fans will now have to wait an extra day to see Messi on the field.
On the contractual front, the Cincinnati Bengals are eager to secure wide receiver Tee Higgins with a long-term deal, although a franchise tag remains a possibility. Additionally, the Arizona Diamondbacks secured shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on a four-year extension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
