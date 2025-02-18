Sports Highlights: Injuries, Deals, and Dramatic Moments

In a dramatic turn of events during the 4 Nations game, U.S. Forward Brady Tkachuk suffered an apparent injury, leaving Team USA short-handed against Sweden. Tkachuk's collision with the opposing goaltender led to his early exit.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, postponed Lionel Messi's highly anticipated Champions Cup debut for Inter Miami. Fans will now have to wait an extra day to see Messi on the field.

On the contractual front, the Cincinnati Bengals are eager to secure wide receiver Tee Higgins with a long-term deal, although a franchise tag remains a possibility. Additionally, the Arizona Diamondbacks secured shortstop Geraldo Perdomo on a four-year extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)