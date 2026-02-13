Left Menu

Dayot Upamecano Secures Future with Bayern Munich in New Contract

French defender Dayot Upamecano has signed a new four-year contract with Bayern Munich, extending his stay until 2030. This decision ends speculation of a potential move to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. Upamecano has been a pivotal player for Bayern since joining from Leipzig in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:07 IST
  • Germany

In a significant move for Bayern Munich, French defender Dayot Upamecano has committed to a four-year contract extension, securing his place with the club until 2030. The deal, announced Friday, brings to a close longstanding rumors of his departure to potential suitors like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Upamecano's decision to stay is seen as a major win for Bayern. Max Eberl, a member of the club's sports board, highlighted the importance of Upamecano's role, emphasizing the need for stability in the team. 'A squad requires anchor points, and with Dayot, we have secured another,' Eberl stated.

The 27-year-old has been a vital component of Bayern's defense since joining from Leipzig in 2021. Having played 180 games for Bayern and made 35 international appearances for France, Upamecano is considered a matured talent and an international star.

