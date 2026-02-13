Dayot Upamecano Secures Future with Bayern Munich in New Contract

In a significant move for Bayern Munich, French defender Dayot Upamecano has committed to a four-year contract extension, securing his place with the club until 2030. The deal, announced Friday, brings to a close longstanding rumors of his departure to potential suitors like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Upamecano's decision to stay is seen as a major win for Bayern. Max Eberl, a member of the club's sports board, highlighted the importance of Upamecano's role, emphasizing the need for stability in the team. 'A squad requires anchor points, and with Dayot, we have secured another,' Eberl stated.

The 27-year-old has been a vital component of Bayern's defense since joining from Leipzig in 2021. Having played 180 games for Bayern and made 35 international appearances for France, Upamecano is considered a matured talent and an international star.

