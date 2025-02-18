Colombian Heroics: Rodriguez's Last-Minute Strike Stuns Churchill

Colombia's Luis Rodriguez emerged as a hero in his I-League debut, scoring a crucial injury-time goal to help Aizawl FC earn a 1-1 draw against league leaders Churchill Brothers. The dramatic match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Despite numerous missed opportunities, Churchill Brothers had taken the lead in the 60th minute thanks to a penalty converted by South African forward Wayde Lekay. However, a red card for Colombian defender Jose Luis Moreno in the 74th minute reduced Churchill to 10 men, eventually leading to Aizawl's late equalizer.

The draw leaves Churchill Brothers with 28 points from 15 matches, facing renewed pressure from their rivals. Aizawl FC remains in 11th place with 11 points, gaining confidence after a spirited performance against the top team.

(With inputs from agencies.)