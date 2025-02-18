Left Menu

Reviving Spirits: ICC Champions Trophy Returns to Pakistan

Former cricket captain Wasim Bari expresses relief and hope as the ICC Champions Trophy returns to Pakistan after a decade-long hiatus caused by the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team. The event's comeback is a testament to Pakistan cricket's resilience and a chance to redeem its international status.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The return of the ICC Champions Trophy to Pakistan marks a significant milestone for the country's cricketing scene, according to former captain Wasim Bari. The event is viewed as a hopeful end to the gloom cast by the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team that had halted international cricket in Pakistan for nearly a decade.

"That fateful day was the worst in my life," reminisces Bari, who held a position at the Pakistan Cricket Board when the attack happened. The incident not only shook Pakistan but also rendered the nation's cricket grounds barren of international events due to security concerns.

With top teams like England, Australia, and South Africa now competing in the country, Bari highlights the significance of the moment as a tribute to Pakistan's resilience. He commends the collective efforts that have brought international cricket back, fostering new hopes for a bright future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

