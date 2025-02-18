Left Menu

Formula One Rookie Jack Doohan Unfazed by Franco Colapinto's Arrival

Rookie Formula One driver Jack Doohan, son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, is unfazed by Franco Colapinto joining his Alpine team as a reserve driver. Despite questions about Colapinto's arrival potentially threatening his position, Doohan remains focused on his debut season, embracing the inherent pressure of the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:45 IST
Formula One rookie Jack Doohan has shrugged off concerns about his position being threatened as Argentine driver Franco Colapinto joins Alpine as a reserve driver. Speaking ahead of a major team launch in London, the Australian remained upbeat about his first full season with the Renault-owned squad.

Doohan, the son of MotoGP icon Mick Doohan, showed confidence before the sport's upcoming season opener in Melbourne. Despite questions over Colapinto's potential impact on his future, the 22-year-old emphasized his focus on delivering an impressive debut season.

Alpine aims to improve following last year's sixth-place finish. With Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and the new addition, Colapinto, the team gears up for the 2023 season. Doohan is concentrating on enjoying his racing journey, highlighting the adrenaline inherent to the high-stakes world of Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

